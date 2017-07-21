PSU will still hike tuition, just not as much

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Oregon legislature and Gov. Kate Brown approved more funding for higher education, Portland State University announced they would not increase tuition as much as previously planned.

The board of trustees unanimously voted Friday to hike tuition by 5.45% instead of the 8.9% that had been approved, university officials announced in a press release.

The tuition hike remains necessary to stave off a budget shortfall caused mostly by higher salaries and benefits. Their operating budget calls for $9 million in cuts and other savings along with the tuition hike, officials said.

The hike means the average full-time resident undergraduate will pay $8.50 more per credit hour this fall. The annual base rate for tuition and fees stands at $8783, the university said.

The original proposed hike would have cost a student about $613 extra per year. The lower rate will take about $383 from a student’s pockets.

PSU opted to lower their hike after the legislature added an extra $70 million to higher education funding. Brown signed that bill recently.