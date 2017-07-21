PSU: Man makes racial remarks, spits at woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 36-year-old man will appear in court Friday after being arrested on allegations that he spit at a Portland State University (PSU) student’s mother who was visiting from India.

Steven J. Klopp was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday after being arrested by PSU Campus Public Safety officers.

The investigation started earlier this month when a student from PSU that she was riding the MAX green line on June 15 with her parents who were visiting.

While waiting for the train at the PSU’s Urban Plaza MAX stop, a man, later identified as Klopp, confronted them and began making racial slurs about their nationality and telling them to leave the country.

“During the incident, suspect spat at the student’s mother,” according to PSU spokesperson Kenny Ma.

Klopp was arrested Thursday near Southwest 10th Avenue and Market Street for allegedly intimidating the student and her family. He is not a PSU student.

“People who are experiencing intimidation or harassment based on their national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender are encouraged to seek help and report the matter to police,” Ma said in a prepared statement.

