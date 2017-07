VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Important lessons on how to turn simple landscaping into something that looks nice and won’t pollute your yard with pesticides and chemicals is set for Clark County on Sunday.

The Green Neighbors Natural Garden Tour features 15 natural gardens. The tour is organized by the Clark County Health Department and is intended to give people ideas about garden design without using herbicides or chemicals of any type.

The Natural Garden Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.