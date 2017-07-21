House intel panel to interview Jared Kushner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee says it will interview the son-in-law of President Donald Trump as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The committee says the meeting with Jared Kushner will take place Tuesday. Kushner is also scheduled to meet privately one day earlier with the Senate intelligence committee.

Kushner was among the participants at a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian-American lawyer. Emails released last week show that Donald Trump Jr. took the meeting with the expectation of receiving damaging information about his father’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Separately Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee says it is in talks with Trump Jr. and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort about private interviews ahead of a committee hearing.

Negotiations for Senate testimony

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and his former campaign chairman are agreeing to discuss being privately interviewed by a Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Senate Judiciary committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, says Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are in talks about the interviews as well as the possibility of turning over documents. Grassley says he will not force the men to testify publicly next week.

Both men face questions about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Trump Jr. was told the lawyer had damaging information that could be used against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The meeting was also described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to help Trump’s campaign.

Susan Rice met with Senate

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has met with staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee as the panel probes Russian interference in the U.S. election.

A spokeswoman for Rice confirmed that the closed-door meeting happened Friday. Erin Pelton says Rice was pleased to cooperate with the investigation “given its extraordinary national significance.”

In addition to Rice, the panel is interviewing several members of former President Barack Obama’s administration this week. Panel staff met with former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday and former Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has said Rice may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report. Rice has said she did nothing improper.