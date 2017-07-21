Ex-Gladstone cop to pay $426,000 to wife’s estate

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A former Gladstone Police sergeant convicted of orchestrating a plot to kill his wife will pay her estate nearly $426,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a negotiated agreement was approved Wednesday that calls for Lynn Benton to pay $425,000 in damages and another $956 in fees.

The lawsuit, filed by Debbie Higbee Benton’s mother Irene Berg, sought $900,000. Higbee-Benton was found dead inside her beauty salon on May 28, 2011.

Prosecutors say Benton conspired with his friend Susan Campbell and her son to kill his wife. Attorneys for the estate say it’s not clear how or when Benton will pay the money.

Benton is appealing his October 2016 conviction for aggravated murder, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and attempted murder. Benton was sentenced to life in prison without parole.