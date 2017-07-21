Data shows variations in cost for health procedures

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians could be paying more than the patient in the room next room, even if it’s for the same procedure.

A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority shows large variations among the price of the same treatment, both within and between hospitals.

The report, which uses information collected from the 2015 All Players All Claims database, showed the average price that insurers paid for common inpatient and outpatient procedures performed in Oregon hospitals.

This is the second year OHA has released the report, but this year’s included improvements to make the picture more complete and to be more transparent. One update is the inclusion of patient contributions, which wasn’t calculated in 2014.

“This report is another step forward in our state’s commitment to health care transparency and a look at the important services and procedures that hospitals across Oregon provide,” OHA Director Lynne Saxton said in a press release.

The price variations are due to a number of factors, including geographical location of hospital, the health of the patient and the volume of surgeries performed at each individual hospital.