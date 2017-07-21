‘Armed, dangerous’ Cave Junction suspect on loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Cave Junction man remains at large after allegedly shooting a man at a Speedy Mart Thursday night.

Ronald Jedidiah Fehlhaber of Cave Junction is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached under any circumstances, the Oregon State Police said.

Authorities said the 32-year-old man shot and seriously wounded Floyd Argus Greenlee at the store on S. Redwood Hwy. Greenlee, 29, was rushed to Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.

Fehlhaber fled the scene before police arrive and is still being sought. He’s white, 5-feet-8 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where he is should call 911, refer to case number SP17255970.