PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two hikers are missing in the Opal Creek recreation area Friday morning.

The 19-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman went on a hike yesterday and texted family at 5:40 p.m. saying if they didn’t hear from them by midnight they may need help.

The pair are avid hikers and it is believed they have adequate supplies.

Crews from Marion County and Linn County Sheriff’s Offices are involved in the search.