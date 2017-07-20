West Linn man involved in Simpson case weighs in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nine years in prison for robbery in Nevada, OJ Simpson will soon be a free man after a unanimous decision by a parole board.
Longtime crime scene reconstructionist Rod Englert, who lives in West Linn, worked on the original case when Simpson was found not guilty for the murder of his ex-wide and her friend Ron Goldman.
Englert watched the parole hearing on July 20 with great curiosity
“I think he’s very narcissistic. I think he has a temper. I think he has a very difficult time controlling that temper,” Englert said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he falls into the depths of some trouble again in the future.”
What 70-year-old Simpson will do now is unclear but his story continues to capture the nation’s interest.
“He’s a good football player who was well-liked, but he was a narcissistic football player with a huge ego that believes his own lies,” Englert said.
Simpson could be released from prison as early as October 1 and while he was found not guilty in his criminal trial, he was found liable for the deaths in civil court and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the family of the victims.
OJ Simpson
OJ Simpson x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run