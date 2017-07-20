West Linn man involved in Simpson case weighs in

Rod Englert worked on Simpson's 1995 case

Eileen Park and KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Rod Englert is a crime reconstructionst and worked on the OJ Simpson murder case in 1995. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nine years in prison for robbery in Nevada, OJ Simpson will soon be a free man after a unanimous decision by a parole board.

Longtime crime scene reconstructionist Rod Englert, who lives in West Linn, worked on the original case when Simpson was found not guilty for the murder of his ex-wide and her friend Ron Goldman.

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)
Englert watched the parole hearing on July 20 with great curiosity

“I think he’s very narcissistic. I think he has a temper. I think he has a very difficult time controlling that temper,” Englert said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he falls into the depths of some trouble again in the future.”

What 70-year-old Simpson will do now is unclear but his story continues to capture the nation’s interest.

“He’s a good football player who was well-liked, but he was a narcissistic football player with a huge ego that believes his own lies,” Englert said.

Simpson could be released from prison as early as October 1 and while he was found not guilty in his criminal trial, he was found liable for the deaths in civil court and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the family of the victims.

