Vancouver water main breaks, floods street

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – A burst water main flooded Fourth Street in Vancouver on Thursday, damaging nearby businesses.

City water crews responded to the flooding around noon and shut off water supply to the broken pipe.

An office building at 215 Fourth St. was flooded, though public works officials say the damage did not appear to be structural.

The cast iron pipe that ruptured was nearly 80 years old, having been laid in 1938. The city does have active projects in place aimed at replacing old water mains.