Salem man found dead after crash of stolen car

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a 24-year-old Salem man was found inside a stolen car days after he crashed off Highway 221 in Polk County.

The Oregon State Police discovered the crash July 17 and released the name of Ivan Garcia Trapala on Thursday.

Trapala’s body was found, partially thrown from the car, about 35 feet away from the highway, according to police. The wreck was far enough away from the road that it was not visible to passersby.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests the accident occurred several days before it was discovered.

The car Trapala was driving – a 2003 Ford Focus – had also been reported stolen on July 10, a week before the wreck was found.

The Monday investigation caused one lane of Highway 221 near milepost 11.5 to be shut down for 2 hours