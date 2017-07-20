Police promote road safety with ‘Vision Zero’ mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police and the Portland Bureau of Transportation took part in a campaign to reduce traffic deaths Thursday night.

Vision Zero aims to bridge the gap between police and pedestrians in order to educate and enforce traffic laws and stress the importance of safety on the road.

Thursday night’s mission on Division Street was a response to the high number of traffic fatalities in Portland, which totaled 10 in the last month.

Sgt. Ty Engstrom of the Portland Police Bureau called the event an enforcement mission that involved stopping people for any violation they see.

“What we’re looking for are dangerous drivers,” Engstrom said.

Lee Good, a Portland resident who volunteered to engage people walking and biking in the area, said people don’t consider that anytime there is a traffic accident, it involves someone’s family member.

“I’m married and the thought of my wife not coming home because she’s had an accident, or fatality, breaks my heart,” Good said.

As Vision Zero aims to reduce yearly traffic deaths to zero, the groundwork for the ambitious plan started

“We all have to work together to get to zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” Transportation Director Leah Treat said in a press release. “That is why I am so thankful for the support of the Portland Police Bureau, Division Midway Alliance and our other East Portland community partners for this event.”