PDX Cyber Camp teaches girls cybersecurity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Girls participating in a unique summer camp at Lincoln High School this week have had the opportunity to learn about cybersecurity.

PDX Cyber Camp 2017, sponsored by PacStar, holds three week-long camps focusing on giving students hands-on, introductory experience to cybersecurity principles and policies.

“I have never actually dived into cybersecurity, so this is my first taste of it and it’s been really interesting,” student Kelli Thoresen tells KOIN 6 News.

The other two camps are not girls-only, but Charlie Kawasaki, the Chief Technical Officer for PacStar, stressed the importance of training girls so they can enter the field.

“A very small percentage of cyber security professionals are women. And so we’re missing that entire perspective that women bring to the workplace,” Kawasaki said.