Only in Portland: Naked Cowboy meets Unipiper

Naked Cowboy making appearances throughout Oregon

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
New York's Naked Cowboy and Portland's Unipiper perform outside Voodoo Doughnuts, July 20, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Naked Cowboy generally patrols Times Square in New York City. Thursday, he and the Unipiper patrolled the street in front of Voodoo Doughnuts near the “Keep Portland Weird” mural.

The Naked Cowboy is in Portland days before his scheduled appearance at the Naked Winery in Hood River.

The Unipiper, of course, is Portland’s very own unicyclist, street performer, bagpiper and internet celebrity.

A press release described the duo as “arguably the most famous buskers in the United States.” (Busker is not risque’. It means “a person who entertains in public places for donations.” However, the Naked Winery claims their back labels are a bit risque’.)