One of 2 escaped youth inmates back in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the teenagers who escaped from an Oregon Youth Authority facility in late June has been taken back into custody.

Police said 18-year-old Micah West was detained in Albany while shoplifting candy bars. He was booked into the Linn County Jail before being transferred to the OYA MacLauren Youth Correctional Facility.

West may be charged for escaping the Riverbend facility and other crimes since.

Police are still looking for Brittain McAuliffe and ask anyone who sees him to call 541.664.4600 or 911.