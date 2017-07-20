Man attempts to set Beaverton home on fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors are being evacuated from their homes while authorities negotiate with a man who reportedly tried to set his house on fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 to say her husband was setting the house on fire.

Tualatin Valley Fires and Rescue crews responded as a precaution, but officials said the fire is out. Officials said everyone left the house except the man.

The Washington County SWAT team is on the scene and crisis negotiators are trying to talk to the man. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Happening now in Beaverton: heavy police and fire presence in residential area. Working to confirm more details pic.twitter.com/RBf4tOK4lH — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 21, 2017