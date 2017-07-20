Look: Couple uses stolen credit cards at Fred Meyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Camas are searching for two burglary suspects.

Officials say a man and a woman broke into a home on July 4 in the 1000 block of NW 35th Avenue. The pair stole jewelry and credit cards.

The credit cards were used later that day at Fisher’s Landing Fred Meyer in Vancouver. Police obtained surveillance images of the man and the woman using the cards at the store and released them Thursday in hopes of identifying them.

If you recognize them, contact Ofc. Steven Forgette at 360-834-4151.