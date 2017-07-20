Lents neighbors plan zombie house protest Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A group of residents in the Lents neighborhood are planning to hold a rally Sunday afternoon in front of a burned out zombie home to call attention to the problems abandoned properties are causing throughout the city.

The home is located at 5017 S.E. 88th Ave. and the rally will start at 1 p.m. The Bureau of Development Service has scheduled a hearing to obtain an order to demolish the house on Aug. 2 — nearly three years after it first began responding to complaints about it.

“We really just want the process to move much faster. We’ve been living with this for far too long,” says Lara Storke, who lives next door and belongs to Lents Neighbors for Justice, the Facebook group organizing the rally.

The property is an example of the serious problems a zombie home can cause in a neighborhood and how long it takes the city to resolve them if the owner is irresponsible. According to Stroke, the problems actually started six or seven years ago when the woman who owned the home died and her son, who lived there, opened it to people who caused havoc in the neighborhood. Since then, nearby residents have been been forced to put up with squatters, piles of trash, discarded needles and condoms — and even threatened by a series of fires at the house that could have spread to adjacent homes. It was only fenced off by the city in the past few months.

The city Bureau of Development Service documented the lengthy and extensive problems in an April 19, 2017 memo. “5017 S.E. 88th Avenue has been a criminally infested nuisance hub for over three years,” police officer Andrew Hearst was quoted as saying, noting that multiple dealers have used to openly sell drugs and prostitutes have repeatedly used it to conduct sex acts. “I do not have the ability to add up every time police have visited the home but over the last three years there are scores upon scores of police responses totaling or exceeding 100 responses.”

In the memo from earlier this year, Hearst says the home, which could collapse because of damage caused by multiple fires, “continues to present a real and present danger to the public. A curious child finding his way way into the home via a breached door or window could be seriously injured by the burned out structure, needles and any criminal secluded inside.”

BDS’ decision

Although police may be the first to respond to neighbor complaints at zombie homes, BDS is the agency with the authority to compel them to be cleaned up, evacuated and secured, or demolished. BDS can inspect properties for code violations and order them to be repaired, fine owners who do not comply with the orders, have unauthorized occupants evicted and properties boarded up if they are abandoned, and have them demolished if they are determined to present health and safety threats.

BDS can also refer particularly difficult properties to the City Auditor’s Office for submission to the City Council for foreclosure and sale at auction.

But as the situation at the Lents’ house shows, all of this takes time and frustrates neighbors who do not believe the city is moving fast enough. Some delays are required by law, however. For example, owners must be given opportunities to respond at public hearings before some steps can be taken, including boarding up and demolishing properties.

“Our goal is not to take homes away from owners and demolish them, but to preserve properties and return them to their intended purposes,” says BDS Enforcement Program Manager Mike Liefeld. According to Liefeld, most property owners respond to the first contacts from the bureau. Thousands have not over the years, however, and the worst offenders are placed on a list maintained by its Extremely Distressed Properties Enforcement Program. The list has included the Lents’ property since after a major fire in 2015.

But there are no firm deadlines for making repairs or maximum dollar amounts for fines that automatically push troublesome properties to the next enforcement phase. Instead, city employees are free to consider a wide range of factors before deciding when to initiate eviction, closure, demolition and finally foreclosure options, including hardships facing property owners.

“Each property is different,” says Liefeld.

According to BDS records, inspectors have either visited the property or mailed notices to the owners of the Lents property over 40 times in the last three years. The first visit was a response to a neighbor’s complaint on Aug. 21, 2013, where a notice for a code violation was posted. A man who identified himself as Stan Olson called back on Sept. 6, 2013. He identified himself as the son of the owner who had passed away, and said he was unemployed and had no money to clean it up.

The most recent visit was on Aug. 7 of this year, when a notice of the upcoming demolition hearing was posted. In between, inspectors encountered squatters living in the housing and in an RV on the driveway and documented trash, needles and condoms strewn throughout the properties on many occasions. The property changed hands at least once, possibly through foreclosure. BDS eventually obtained an order to board up the house and, more recently, fence off the entire property, pending the demolition hearing.

The city currently has more than $11,000 in liens and other fines against the property. Demolition could cost the city between $30,000 and $50,000, which would become an additional obligation. Although the city could initiate foreclosure proceeding at this point to sell the property at auction to recover its costs, it has not yet done so.

