Hillsboro dog owner charged after abuse caught on camera

Related Coverage Dog in protective custody after alleged abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man caught on camera allegedly abusing his dog at a Hillsboro gas station has been arrested and charged.

Hillsboro Police took William Abbe’s dog Darnell into protective custody on Tuesday. A woman showed officers a video she took of Abbe allegedly abusing the dog on Monday at 275 SE Baseline Street.

Based on the video, police said they were able to identify Abbe.

Abbe was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Animal Abuse II, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession and Violation of Release Agreement.