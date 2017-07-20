Driver who hit Albany boy in crosswalk identified

Related Coverage Turning car hits Albany youth, keeps going

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver who allegedly hit a 12-year-old boy in a crosswalk in Albany Monday night has been identified.

12-year-old Tyler Miller was crossing in a crosswalk at SE Geary Street and SE Santiam Road when a car hit him and took off. Tyler spoke with KOIN 6 News earlier this week, saying he was bruised and sore but will recover.

Albany Police say the driver has been identified as a 21-year-old Lake Oswego woman. Officials are still investigating and no charges have been filed against her yet.

Officials on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the car that hit Tyler, but they haven’t said how they located the driver.