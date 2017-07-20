Dog set on fire in California up for adoption at OHS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog intentionally set of fire by her owner in Yreka, California will soon be up for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society.

The pit bull mix named Amber suffered horrendous abuse in April but has since recovered. Current caretakers say she is filled with love and affection and is excited to be around people.

She is two-years-old and weighs 60 pounds. Her ears are still disfigured.

Her abuser pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges and is now receiving mental health care.

Amber will be up for adoption in the next few days. Click here to see photos and profiles of all pets available for adoption from OHS.