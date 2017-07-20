Armed robber sought by police in Foster-Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A tactical team responded to the Foster-Powell neighborhood early Thursday to look for an armed robbery suspect.

According to Clackamas County emergency dispatchers, deputies are investigating an armed robbery between individuals who are known to each other. It remains unknown if there were any injuries associated with the robbery.

The robbery was reported near Courtney Road and Rupert Drive in Clackamas County.

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communication (PBEM) has sent out a shelter-in-place message to residents in the immediate area of this police activity. Persons are asked to stay out of the area while officers attempt to locate the robbery suspect.

The suspect – or suspects – were believed to have been located in the area of Southeast 65th and Southeast Rhone early Thursday morning, police confirmed.

Officers have started a neighborhood search with multiple K-9 units. The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is also responding to the scene.

Anyone in the area of Southeast 65-70th on Southeast Rhone have been asked to stay inside their homes and have been asked to report any suspicious right away by calling 9-1-1.

