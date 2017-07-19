Woman jumps on accused burglar in NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Northeast Portland woman jumped on the back of a burglary suspect in an attempt to stop him from getting away earlier this week.

In addition to the burglary charge, prosecutors have charged 34-year-old Joshua Purdue with robbery because he used force while trying to escape.

According to court documents, the woman got home around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and Northeast Klickitat Street. She entered her front door and saw a man, later identified as Purdue, crouching behind the inside of her front door. Purdue was wearing the her backpack and carrying a suitcase that belonged to her roommate.

Police say Purdue shoved the woman out of the way as he tried to leave with her stuff. She then jumped on his back and held onto her backpack.

The woman held on as Purdue ran downstairs. Eventually, he dropped the suitcase and loosened the backpack’s straps, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

Other neighbors called 9-1-1 and police did a search of the area and eventually found and arrested Purdue.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Purdue was in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.