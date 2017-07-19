Suspect flees scene after man shot in Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man was shot early Wednesday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lancaster Drive NE after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The 35-year-old white male had a single gunshot wound. He was treated on scene before being transported to a Salem hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As deputies responded to the incident, they also received reports a suspect was leaving the scene of the shooting.

Deputies have not located the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a grey sweatshirt with the hood over his head. He’s described to be 5-foot-9-inches with a thin build.

It was also reported he was riding a bicycle described as a “beach cruiser.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 503.588.5032.