Trooper Cederberg was shot 12 times in 50 seconds

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – Dramatic new details about the shooting of Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg have emerged as the Washington County District Attorney’s Office has determined he was legally justified in using deadly force against the man who shot him multiple times.

The shooting – from start to finish – lasted just 50 seconds and Cederberg was shot 12 times, according to the district attorney’s office.

In a letter dated July 14, 2017, Washington County Senior Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey wrote to inform Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton that Cederberg “was entirely justified in using deadly force against James Tylka.”

The investigation started December 25, 2016 around 10:15 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received calls from several neighbors who were reporting a homicide in King City. Tylka had murdered Katelynn Tylka and then left the area in a white Mitsubishi, according to McKey’s letter.

Cederberg was in Tigard on Bull Mountain at the time when he learned that law enforcement were looking for a homicide suspect who was potentially armed. He travelled, in his marked OSP patrol car, south on Highway 99W through King City and Sherwood.

At 10:41 pm, Cederberg told dispatch that he would be “checking the back roads” for Tylka’s car, according to McKey’s letter.

Cederberg’s patrol car was equipped with a dash mounted video camera, which captured video throughout, and audio after Cederberg activated his overhead lights. The video is not being released publicly because it is protected under Oregon law because McKey determined it would cause an invasion of privacy to Cederberg and his family.

At 10:48 pm, Cederberg located Tylka on Bell Road. The trooper reported to dispatchers that Tylka was “headed back toward [Highway] 99.” Tylka ignored visual and audible commands to stop driving and continued northbound on Bell Road past the Highway 99W intersection, where Bell Road becomes SW Gimm Lane.

As Cederberg passed the “dead end” road sign on SW Gimm Lane, Tylka fired his gun at Trooper Cederberg, according to McKey’s letter.

“Cederberg’s dash-cam captured a muzzle flash, and a faint “pop” is audible,” McKey wrote. “A few seconds later, Tylka fired several more rounds at Trooper Cederberg.”

When Tylka reached the dead end, he turned around and drove back towards Cederberg. The sound of his engine could be heard “revving” as the vehicle directly approached Cederberg.

“Trooper Cederberg stopped and placed his car in park,” McKey wrote in the letter. “It is clear that Tylka intended to ram Trooper Cederberg’s car.” Cederberg exited his car and opened fire on Tylka, firing 16 rounds in rapid succession as Tylka crashed into the patrol car’s right front bumper.

“Evidence at the scene, including bullet defects, blood stains, and pooled blood in the driver’s seat, indicate that Trooper Cederberg shot Tylka once while Tylka was still in his car,” McKey wrote.

Oregon State Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Gunson determined that Tylka had been shot in the right side of his neck. A mushroomed bullet was recovered from Tylka’s right jaw. According to McKey’s letter, the bullet did not strike any major blood vessels.

“Immediately after the crash, Tylka fired six rounds at Trooper Cederberg through the closed passenger window of his Mitsubishi,” McKey wrote. “Cederberg reacted audibly to being hit by the fifth or sixth round and radioed that he’d been shot.”

A few seconds later, Cederberg can be heard saying “where’s my gun,” and less than two seconds later Tylka emerged on video. Tylka walked from driver’s side rear to the passenger side rear of his car, apparently looking for Cederberg.

“Cederberg reloaded his duty pistol and fired 16 more rounds towards Tylka, forcing Tylka down behind his trunk,” McKey wrote. “Tylka fired more rounds at Trooper Cederberg during the exchange.”

As Cederberg reloaded for the third time, Tylka rushed towards his position and fired three rounds. Tylka then leaned over the hood and fired 7 more rounds in rapid succession at Cederberg from very close range.

“It appears that Tylka fired the last few rounds while standing directly over Trooper Cederberg,” McKey wrote.

Cederberg sustained gunshot wounds to the right hip, right wrist, left tibia, left triceps, left torso, and two to the left armpit area. His ballistic vest sustained 5 additional bullet strikes.

According to McKey’s letter, after Tylka emptied his magazine, he walked back to the front of Cederberg’s patrol car to reload his pistol.

“Tylka inserted a new magazine then racked the slide while cupping his non-firing hand over the ejection port, ‘stove-piping’ a cartridge in the process,” McKey wrote.

After unsuccessfully trying to remove the stove-piped round with his teeth, Tylka ran back to Cederberg’s position and stole Cederberg’s duty pistol.

“Tylka pointed the gun towards Trooper Cederberg and fired another round,” according to McKey’s letter.

As back up units raced to the area where Cederberg was being attacked, Tylka ran out of camera view for the last time.

Cederberg’s injuries prevented him from being interviewed by investigators for several months. He was finally interviewed on March 9, 2017 and told detectives that he made the decision to fire his weapon and use deadly force because he believed that his “life was in danger.”

“Overwhelming video and audio evidence supports Trooper Cederberg’s position,” McKey wrote. “It is clear, after my review of this investigation, that Trooper Cederberg acted under the reasonable belief that James Tylka was ‘using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force’ against Trooper Cederberg at the time he fired his weapon.”