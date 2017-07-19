Oregon leaders urge House to pass MAX attack resolution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Earl Blumenauer is speaking out Wednesday after Republicans in the House of Representatives have stalled to pass a resolution honoring the victims of the deadly MAX attack in May.

“The Senate has already unanimously passed this resolution. It’s a bipartisan effort with all five members of the Oregon delegation in the House behind it. It’s outrageous that the Republican leadership in the House won’t take two minutes to honor these heroes. This attack was unlike anything we have seen. It shouldn’t be this hard, and we’re going to keep pressing,” Blumenauer said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, were stabbed to death on a MAX train after reportedly standing up to a man yelling racist remarks towards two young women, one of whom was wearing a Muslim headscarf. 35-year-old Jeremy Christian is charged in the murders.

Members of the Oregon delegation sent a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on July 7 urging him to bring the resolution to a vote or pass it by unanimous consent.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also made statements Wednesday about the resolution.

“Senator Wyden was tremendously proud to co-sponsor this resolution honoring three brave Oregonians and is calling on the House leadership to take the same step recognizing these heroes for standing up courageously to terrorism. The fact that the resolution passed the Senate without opposition clearly indicates that the values of fighting hate, violence and terrorism are core American values that must transcend partisan differences.”

“If there’s ever a time to overcome partisan differences, it’s to honor brave Americans who stood up for our fundamental values,” Merkley said. “It is beyond unacceptable for House leadership to fail to call a vote on the resolution honoring the heroes who gave their lives on the Portland MAX train. Congress must recognize their sacrifice as a reminder to all of us that the spirit of those good Samaritans — Rick Best, Taliesin Namkai-Meche, Micah Fletcher — is what unites us as Americans.”

Blumenauer led a moment of silence in the House the first week they came back to session after the attack.

Below are copies of the resolution and the letter sent to McCarthy.