Neighbors concerned after 3rd arson in a month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of a NE Portland apartment building are worried after a series of fires were started there within a month.

Some say it’s a disturbing trend after a dumpster and two cars were set ablaze near 17th and Glisan.

One of those cars belonged to 90-year-old GeeGee Roos. Her Dodge Neon, “Ruby,” was torched on June 23.

“Poor little Ruby, she took her love to town too many times,” Roos said. “It cost me a lot of money and I’m kind of mad about that.”

The next night the dumpster went up in flames and white Mazda was set on fire on July 18.

“It’s stressful to know that this is happening with frequency and not knowing how bad it’s going to be before the fire trucks get here,” neighbor Jennifer Zubernick said.

Zubernick told KOIN 6 News she woke up to the smoke alarms ringing and fire spreading.

Police are narrowing down their suspects in the Buckman Heights arsons and don’t believe they are related to the 3 cars set on fire in SE Portland last week.