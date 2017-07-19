McCain ‘recovering comfortably’ after surgery

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s office says the Arizona Republican continues to recover following recent surgery to remove a blot clot inside his skull.

A brief statement released Wednesday by McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo describes the 80-year, six-term senator as being “in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with this family.”

Tarollo says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

McCain’s office announced Saturday that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye and said pathology reports on the clot were expected “in the next several days.”

According to the Saturday statement, McCain’s doctors advised him to stay in Arizona this week to recover.

The doctors described the surgery as a “minimally invasive” procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot.