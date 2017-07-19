Man accused of violating restraining order 216 times

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who is accused of violating a restraining order 216 times has been arrested.

The Statesman Journal reports 48-year-old Odilon Jimenez-Ramos was taken to Marion County Jail on Monday.

Court records show a Marion County woman filed a restraining order against Jimenez-Ramos in May. She said he threatened to take her son to Mexico and shoot her family. She also detailed months of verbal and physical abuse.

Jimenez-Ramos was barred from contacting the woman in person, calling her or texting her. But he is accused of sending 211 text messages and calling the woman at least five times from July 6 to July 16.

The woman contacted authorities, leading to Jimenez-Ramos’ arrest.

His bail was originally set at $10.8 million, but was later reduced to $50,000.