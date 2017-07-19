Barn full of hay burns in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) – Crews are trying to determine what caused a large barn fire to erupt early Wednesday morning in Clark County.

The barn, which houses mostly hay, caught fire around 2:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Northwest Hillhurst Road in Clark County. Smoke can be smelled for miles.

Crews have been able to contain the fire, but hot spots remain.

Firefighters report the barn is on a dairy farm, but long term plans have called for residential homes to be built in the area in the coming years.

Once daylight breaks heavy machinery will be brought in to tear down the barn so crews can get to any lingering hot spots.

There have been no reported injuries.