Barn full of hay burns in Ridgefield

There have been no reported injuries to any humans or farm animals

By Published: Updated:
Firefighters fight flames at a barn in Ridgefield, July 19 2017. (Clark County Fire District photo)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) – Crews are trying to determine what caused a large barn fire to erupt early Wednesday morning in Clark County.

A barn caught fire in Ridgefield, July 19 2017. (KOIN)

The barn, which houses mostly hay, caught fire around 2:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Northwest Hillhurst Road in Clark County. Smoke can be smelled for miles.

Crews have been able to contain the fire, but hot spots remain.

Firefighters report the barn is on a dairy farm, but long term plans have called for residential homes to be built in the area in the coming years.

Once daylight breaks heavy machinery will be brought in to tear down the barn so crews can get to any lingering hot spots.

There have been no reported injuries.

 

Related Posts