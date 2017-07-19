Humane society looking for man accused of abusing dog

Related Coverage Dog in protective custody after alleged abuse

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is looking for information about a man allegedly seen abusing a dog in SE Portland on Saturday.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, witnesses caught the incident on camera near a food cart on SE 27th Avenue and SE Belmont Street at about 9 p.m. on July 15.

The man was caught on camera lifting a small dog off the ground and allegedly chocking it, saying, “F—–ing liberals, this is how you’re supposed to treat your dog.”

He and a woman allegedly pulled the dog up by the leash, which knocked the dog off balance causing it to fall into the street.

The man involved in the incident is about 6-feet tall, wearing a gray conductor cap, black shirt, tan pants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OHS Investigations Department at 503.285.7722, ext. 214 or file a report online at http://www.oregonhumane.org/report-cruelty