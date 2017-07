PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 65-year-old Salem man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 on Tuesday.

Oregon State Police say John Harvey Weeks was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home on his 2015 BMW motorcycle when he veered into the oncoming lane and struck a log truck.

The driver of the log truck was not injured. Witnesses told officers that Weeks may have been looking over his shoulder behind him at the time of the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate.