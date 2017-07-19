Fire erupts at Salem auto wrecking yard

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant fire erupted at an auto wrecking yard in Salem, spewing smoke that can be seen for miles and downing power lines in the area.

The fire erupted mid-afternoon Wednesdy at G&R Foreign Auto Wreckers, 4825 Ridge Drive. An employee at the business told KOIN 6 News everyone is fine and has been sent home for the day.

Another shot of the black smoke. Fire along Salem Pkwy. # lookscool #Salemfire #SalemOR pic.twitter.com/Vui1ru2htf — Brian Stone (@Sublime1bs) July 19, 2017

Salem Fire Department Deputy Chief DeCarlo told KOIN 6 News there are 7 compression companies working the fire that has enveloped salvage cars. The crews had a hard time getting to the fire because of all the cars.

The incident also caused some power lines to fall, and those are creating a hazard for the fire crews.

