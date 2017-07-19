Dame, CJ want Carmelo in Portland

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been talks about the New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony joining the Portland Trailblazers, and KOIN 6 News talked to a few Blazers players about the potential trade.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were both very candid about what they wanted to see happen in Rip City while they spoke to reporters during Lillard’s basketball camp in Beaverton Wednesday.

Lillard said, “I do my job and I allow them to do their job, but there comes a point where we just have to improve — individually — but also we have to improve as everyone else improves their roster.”

McCollum said he thinks the Blazers are a good option for Anthony.

“I think he’s interested. I mean, obviously he wants to play with his good friends — his banana boat friends, CP and Lebron — and those are good options, but I feel like we are also a very good option,” McCollum said.

The 2 players also said they’ve spoken to Anthony by text. CJ told KOIN 6 News he was flying out to New York Thursday and might meet face-to-face with Anthony.

CJ posted a not so subtle Instagram post just 3 days ago of Anthony wearing a Blazers jersey.

Previously, all the attention has been on Houston and Cleveland as Anthony’s top choices.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Anthony has no desire to return to the Knicks even with Phil Jackson gone, but the report also indicated that the forward doesn’t want to go to Portland either.

However, Knicks president Steve Mills said earlier this week Anthony could remain with the team this season, but would not pursue a buyout of the remaining years of Anthony’s contract.