CBO: Obamacare repeal would leave 32M more uninsured

GOP plans to vote on repeal-only without replacement soon

Published: Updated:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his seat for a luncheon between GOP leadership and President Donald Trump, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Americans overwhelmingly want lawmakers of both parties to negotiate on health care, with only 13 percent supporting Republican moves to repeal "Obamacare" absent a replacement, according to a new poll.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Republican bill erasing but not replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law would mean an additional 32 million uninsured people by 2026.

The report from Congress’ nonpartisan budget analyst says the measure would cause average premiums for people buying their own health insurance to double by 2026.

It also says that by that same year, three-fourths of Americans would live in regions without any insurers selling policies to individuals.

The report was released as Senate leaders consider a vote next week on legislation repealing Obama’s law, but not replacing it.