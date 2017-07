Biketown celebrates birthday with Free Ride Day

Related Coverage Biketown expands to North, NE and SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy first birthday to Portland’s bikeshare service Biketown.

Biketown says 75,521 riders have biked 602,266 miles in the first year since launching.

Biketown and Metro are celebrating Wednesday with Free Ride Day.

Biketown’s first year by the numbers:

Active Annual Members: 3,519

Casual Members (people who have signed up for a day pass, single ride or other short-term plans): 72,002

Average trips per bike per day since launch: .95

Average trips per bike per day since July 1, 2017: 1.85

Total miles ridden: 602,266

Total trips taken: 313,034

Average distance/trip: 1.92 miles