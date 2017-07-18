‘Steep hills to climb’ for Portland Marathon permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers of the Portland Marathon met one requirement set by the city to get a permit for this year’s race, but city officials say there are more “steep hills to climb” before the city issues a permit.

The marathon was at risk when the City of Portland denied a permit for the 2017 Portland Marathon because the planned course would require more police officers to staff than the force has available.

City officials asked organizers to change their route to accommodate the staffing issues.

Race organizers agreed in writing to one of 3 proposed courses that includes an out-and-back section on Willamette Boulevard and the St. Johns Bridge. There will be no interruption of MAX or Streetcar service with this route, said Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

But Rivera added “time is running out and the marathon still has many steep hills to climb before it can qualify for a permit.”

Organizers must now provide details on the start/finish areas, information on the half-marathon and other attendant issues. City officials set a July 31 deadline for these details plus a pre-payment of the estimated police and PBOT expenses, plus a medical plan that PF&R requires.

The proposed race route agreed to by Marathon organizers and city officials, provided by PBOT, July 18, 2017