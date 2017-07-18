Settlement reached in Lake O softball lawsuit

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (LAKE OSWEGO REVIEW) — The Lake Oswego School District has reached a settlement in the Title IX lawsuit involving 10 current and former Lake Oswego High School softball players.

School Board members voted 5-0 in favor of the settlement at their Monday meeting, where several players and attorneys were on hand to hear the vote.

The case, which was first filed in April 2016, alleged that the girls’ softball team has been denied equal access to the kinds of equipment, facilities, funding and fundraising opportunities provided to the boys’ baseball team. By doing so, the plaintiffs claimed, the district was in violation of the federal Title IX gender discrimination law.

According to the lawsuit, the girls had to play on an off-campus dirt field with no hitting facility. Meanwhile, the boys used an on-campus field with artificial turf and a hitting facility that the girls were not allowed to use because it also doubled as a locker room.

Now, the girls will get their hitting facility and a turf field at Lake Oswego Junior High School, where the team has played its home games, according to a statement of commitment released to The Review.

Attorneys for the softball team said Monday night that they were preparing an official statement.

