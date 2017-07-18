Police: Notorious jewel thief arrested at Walmart

Doris Payne wasn't after sparkly gems this time

KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Published:
This booking photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Doris Payne, 85, an internationally known jewel thief, who was arrested Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, after police say she slipped a pricey pair of earrings into her pocket at an upscale shopping mall in Atlanta. She faces a charge of theft by shoplifting and was booked into the Fulton County jail. Police say she is wanted for a similar offense in North Carolina. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
ATLANTA (AP) — Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn’t after sparkly gems this time.

Chamblee police say 86-year-old Doris Payne was arrested Monday afternoon at a Walmart store and charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.

A police report says a store employee notified an off-duty police officer working security at the store that Payne visited the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments. The employee said Payne went to the register and paid for items in her cart but not for items hidden in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag.

The police report says the total value of the items that weren’t paid for was $86.22.

Her attorney Drew Findling said he needs to review video surveillance.