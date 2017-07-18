Multiple shark sightings in Cannon Beach area

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been multiple sightings of sharks in the Cannon Beach area recently.

Cannon Beach Police Department tweeted about the shark sightings Tuesday afternoon and said state parks would be posting warning signs on local beaches soon.

Be advised, there have been recent sightings of dorsal fin sharks in the Cannon Beach area. State Parks will be… https://t.co/Ki6MQY775W — Cannon Beach Police (@CBPD700) July 18, 2017

Shark attacks on the Pacific Coast rarely happen, especially along the Oregon Coast. Since 2000, there have been 97 reported encounters on the Pacific Coast, only 8 of which happened in Oregon.

The most recent attack in Oregon was in October 2016 when Joseph Tanner was surfing with friends not far from Cannon Beach.

The shark caused serious injuries to his leg, but Tanner survived the attack. Authorities said it was likely a great white shark that attacked Tanner.

Jim Burke with the Oregon Coast Aquarium told KOIN 6 News great white sharks on the coast near the Oregon shoreline are generally between 10 and 12 feet long, so they would look like babies next to a shark the size of Jaws.

Most of the attacks, experts said, are a case of sharks mistaking a person for a sea lion. Attacks most often happen at dawn or dusk when there is a bigger population of sea lions.

Before Tanner’s attack in 2016, there were reported shark attacks in 2010, 2011 and 2013 in Oregon, but none of them were fatal.

In fact, there is no record of a fatal shark attack in Oregon.