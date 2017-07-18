Motorcyclist critical after hitting empty school bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Tuesday morning after crashing into an empty school bus on Swan Island.

Portland Police say the motorcyclist crashed into the school bus at 6:48 a.m. on North Lagoon Avenue near North Basin Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Lagoon Avenue is closed between North Basin Avenue and North Lagoon Avenue and will remain so for at least three hours as officers from the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team conduct a crash investigation.