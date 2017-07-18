Linda McMahon samples Portland small business best

Related Coverage Trump chooses former WWE exec McMahon for small business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linda McMahon, who co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment and was its CEO for years, is now the Administrator for the Small Business Administration. That’s what brought her to the Portland area Tuesday, taking in some of Portland’s best-known attributes: coffee, food and beer.

The morning stop at Bob’s Red Mill in Portland was followed by a trip to Breakside Brewery in Milwaukie. The brewery opened 7 years ago and now has 3 locations and sales in several states.

Breakside Brewery has gotten help from the SBA with both loans and mentoring advice. McMahon said a company like Breakside can succeed in a crowded field.

“You have to be creative, innovative, to grow a business,” McMahon said. “That’s what small businesses do — they figure out the next step.”

She also toured Coava Coffee’s headquarters in Southeast Portland, a homegrown company expanding into California. It originally started in founder Matt Higgin’s garage. Now it has retail shops and a new 13,000-square foot production facility.

McMahon, who is one of President Trump’s Cabinet members, is on a nationwide SBA Ignite Tour focused on listening to business owners.

She also visited spots in the Alberta Arts District, including Salt & Straw, Zilla Sake, Pine State Biscuits, Bishops Barbershop.