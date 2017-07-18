Killer Warren Forrest appears at parole hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warren Forrest, a convicted killer considered one of the worst killers to prey on women in the Vancouver and Portland area, was once again up for parole on Tuesday.

Forrest, now 68, has been behind bars since 1978 and is accused of attacking 8 women, including one whose body has never been found.

Before his murder conviction, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the abduction and brutal attack on a 20-year-old woman, who he abducted from Portland and left for dead at Lacamas Lake Park near Camas on October 1, 1974.

After several years at the state hospital, Forrest was about to be set free when Clark County prosecutors charged him in the death of 20-year-old Krista Blake. Her body was found on July 11, 1976 in a shallow grave 200 yards from where Countryman was attacked. Blake was last seen getting into a blue van in Vancouver exactly two years earlier.

Forrest was convicted in 1979 and has been in prison ever since. In a 2014 parole hearing, Forrest admitted what he did.

“I attacked the individual. While forcing the victim to undress, there was a struggle and during the struggle I choked the victim to death,” he said.

He was denied parole in 2014 and this parole hearing was his regularly scheduled hearing.

Warren Forrest’s victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Barbara Ann Derry in a photo published April 6, 1972 and reprinted by permission of the Goldendale Sentinel Gloria Nadine Knutson, whose remains were found in 1978, is seen in her high school senior photo provided by her family on July 23, 2015. After 41 years, skeletal remains found in Clark County have been positively identified as Martha Morrison. (Clark County Cold Case Unit, July 13, 2015) Jamie Grissim was last seen Dec. 7, 1971 after she left Ft. Vancouver High School in Vancouver. (Courtesy photo, May 8, 2013) Krista Blake is one of the women' believed to be a victim of Warren Forrest. (Courtesy photo) Carol Platt Valenzuela was 19 when her skeletal remains were found Oct. 12, 1974 in the Dole Valley area of Clark County. (Clark County Cold Case Unit) Norma Countryman shortly after she was brutally assaulted by Warren Forrest in 1974 (Courtesy photo)