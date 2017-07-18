Killer Warren Forrest appears at parole hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warren Forrest, a convicted killer considered one of the worst killers to prey on women in the Vancouver and Portland area, was once again up for parole on Tuesday.
Forrest, now 68, has been behind bars since 1978 and is accused of attacking 8 women, including one whose body has never been found.
Before his murder conviction, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the abduction and brutal attack on a 20-year-old woman, who he abducted from Portland and left for dead at Lacamas Lake Park near Camas on October 1, 1974.
After several years at the state hospital, Forrest was about to be set free when Clark County prosecutors charged him in the death of 20-year-old Krista Blake. Her body was found on July 11, 1976 in a shallow grave 200 yards from where Countryman was attacked. Blake was last seen getting into a blue van in Vancouver exactly two years earlier.
Forrest was convicted in 1979 and has been in prison ever since. In a 2014 parole hearing, Forrest admitted what he did.
“I attacked the individual. While forcing the victim to undress, there was a struggle and during the struggle I choked the victim to death,” he said.
He was denied parole in 2014 and this parole hearing was his regularly scheduled hearing.
Warren Forrest’s victims
Warren Forrest’s victims x
