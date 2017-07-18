Jeremy Christian to appear before murder trial judge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 35-year-old man accused of killing two men and badly wounding a third during a hate fueled incident is due in court on Tuesday.

Jeremy Joseph Christian will appear before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Albrecht for a further proceedings hearing.

Legal advisors tell KOIN 6 News these hearings are typically very short and are scheduled shortly after a defendant’s arraignment so important case dates, such as bail hearings, motion hearings and trial dates can be set.

It isn’t expected that any of substance is going to come of Tuesday’s hearing; however, the last two times Christian has appeared in court, he made loud outbursts.

Courthouse staff confirmed late Monday that increased security measures will be put in place for Tuesday’s hearing.

Christian is accused of killing Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23. Police confirmed both men were stabbed in the neck. Micah Fletcher, 21, was also stabbed in the neck but survived the attack.

The three men were reportedly standing up to Christian who was yelling racist remarks towards to young women, one of whom was wearing a Muslim headscarf.

Portland police said Monday that their investigation into the stabbings, and several other incidents involving Christian, remains “open and on-going.” They declined to say whether Christian will face federal hate crime charges.