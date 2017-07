GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A hole in the pavement on a busy road has closed a stretch of the street Tuesday morning.

Gresham Police say SE Stark Street is closed between SE 202nd – 205th Avenue due to the hole in the road.

The closure will likely last the entire day while crews assess the damage.

🚨TRAFFIC CHANGE ⛔️SE Stark St. is CLOSED, between SE 202nd and SE 205th, due to hole in/under roadway. Likely will be closed most of the day pic.twitter.com/mjIcUpWp6i — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) July 18, 2017