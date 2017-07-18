Hit-and-run driver injures Albany boy in crosswalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

The child was crossing in a crosswalk at SE Geary Street and SE Santiam Road. Albany Police say the driver fled north on SE Geary Street.

Witnesses described the car as an older, white “boxy” SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. Witnesses were unable to provide a driver description. Officials on Tuesday obtained and shared a surveillance image of the car.

The boy is bruised and sore but expected to make a full recovery.

KOIN 6 News is speaking with the boy and his parents and will update this story with more information.