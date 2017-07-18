Gattis homers twice to lead Astros over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Evan Gattis homered twice to back up a solid start by Brad Peacock and help the Houston Astros to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Gattis hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings off Sam Gaviglio (3-5) for the eighth multihomer game of his career.

Peacock (8-1) allowed three hits and one run while fanning nine in seven innings to tie the longest start of his career and earn his fifth straight win.

Luke Gregerson got the last four outs for his first save.

Jose Altuve had three hits and drove in a run for the AL West-leading Astros, and Marwin Gonzalez added a hit in his first game at shortstop since All-Star Carlos Correa was placed on the disabled list with a torn thumb ligament on Tuesday.