Dog in protective custody after alleged abuse

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog has been taken from his owner after the Hillsboro Police Department received a call that the animal was being abused.

The incident happened Monday at 275 SE Baseline St. and was captured on video by a woman who witnessed the alleged abuse.

Sunshine Widmer showed authorities the video she took.

Based on the video, police said they were able to identify the suspect.

The dog, named Darnell, was taken to a local veterinarian Tuesday to be examined. Darnell will be placed into protective custody until the case is resolved.

The name of the owner will be released once the investigation is complete.