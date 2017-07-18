Beaverton son arrested for abuse of corpse

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest Tuesday for abuse of corpse after police in Beaverton responded to check on the welfare of his mother.

Beaverton Police say Matthew Gutierrez was arrested at 11525 SW 11th Street on Monday. The body of his mother, Katherine McDowell, 57, has not been found but investigators are at the house searching for her remains.

Officials have not said what other evidence they have connecting Gutierrez to the disappearance of his mother.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.