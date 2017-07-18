Accused murderer goes on trial for double shooting

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – Opening statements in a murder trial are set to be presented later today.

Roshawn Travers is accused of shooting and killing Andres Castorena last summer near The Courts apartments near Beaverton. The shooting also wounded Fernado Chaires.

According to court documents, Travers and one of his friends were crossing the street near the apartment complex when Castorena and Chaires came around the corner in a vehicle and nearly hit the two.

An argument broke out and Travers pulled out a handgun and shot both men, according to court documents.

The Portland Tribune reported that Castorena and Chaires were headed to the apartment complex for a quinceanera birthday party. Travers told police he thought one of the men was reaching for something and pulled out his gun and fired multiple rounds after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to court documents.

Travers is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being in possession of a firearm unlawfully.

The trial is scheduled to last through this week.

Chaires was seriously injured in the shooting and continues to recover, according to police.